A Lesson to Learn: BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) went up by 78.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock price has collected 251.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Bsquare Third Quarter 2020 Results Show Improving Financial Performance

Is It Worth Investing in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ :BSQR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSQR is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BSQUARE Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00. BSQR currently public float of 12.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSQR was 1.95M shares.

BSQR’s Market Performance

BSQR stocks went up by 251.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 260.13% and a quarterly performance of 366.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 321.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 67.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.16% for BSQUARE Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 212.90% for BSQR stocks with a simple moving average of 298.68% for the last 200 days.

BSQR Trading at 265.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 67.38%, as shares surge +244.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +295.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSQR rose by +251.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +425.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, BSQUARE Corporation saw 274.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSQR starting from Vardeman Ryan L., who purchase 21,115 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Aug 26. After this action, Vardeman Ryan L. now owns 1,585,711 shares of BSQUARE Corporation, valued at $30,581 using the latest closing price.

WHEATON CHRISTOPHER, the Chief Financial Officer of BSQUARE Corporation, purchase 6,667 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that WHEATON CHRISTOPHER is holding 15,000 shares at $9,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.76 for the present operating margin

+17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for BSQUARE Corporation stands at -15.49. The total capital return value is set at -46.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.68. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.80. Total debt to assets is 8.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.