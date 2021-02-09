A Lesson to Learn: Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.20. The company’s stock price has collected 15.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE :AA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AA is at 2.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Alcoa Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.05, which is $0.34 above the current price. AA currently public float of 184.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AA was 5.90M shares.

AA’s Market Performance

AA stocks went up by 15.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.59% and a quarterly performance of 55.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for Alcoa Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.59% for AA stocks with a simple moving average of 47.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AA reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to AA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

AA Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA rose by +15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +199.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.09. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Nevels James E, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Jan 27. After this action, Nevels James E now owns 32,336 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $7,000 using the latest closing price.

Jones Tammi A, the EVP & CHRO of Alcoa Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $21.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Jones Tammi A is holding 3,750 shares at $31,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.64 for the present operating margin

+7.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corporation (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 74.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.85. Total debt to assets is 16.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.