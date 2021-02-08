We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), Here is What We Found

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) went down by -8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s stock price has collected 25.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Ceragon Networks Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ :CRNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRNT is at 1.99.

CRNT currently public float of 61.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNT was 3.23M shares.

CRNT’s Market Performance

CRNT stocks went up by 25.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 97.87% and a quarterly performance of 155.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 163.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.43% for Ceragon Networks Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.00% for CRNT stocks with a simple moving average of 92.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNT

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNT reach a price target of $3.25. The rating they have provided for CRNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

CRNT Trading at 43.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +45.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNT rose by +8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, Ceragon Networks Ltd. saw 100.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+33.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceragon Networks Ltd. stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.