The Chart for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.73. The company’s stock price has collected 11.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 3 hours ago that CBS All Access fumbles its Super Bowl livestream, crashing before kickoff

Is It Worth Investing in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ :VIAC) Right Now?

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIAC is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for ViacomCBS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $38.21, which is -$17.9 below the current price. VIAC currently public float of 552.32M and currently shorts hold a 21.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIAC was 14.30M shares.

VIAC’s Market Performance

VIAC stocks went up by 11.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.43% and a quarterly performance of 81.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for ViacomCBS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.39% for VIAC stocks with a simple moving average of 85.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAC

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to VIAC, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

VIAC Trading at 33.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +34.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAC rose by +11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +261.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.53. In addition, ViacomCBS Inc. saw 45.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAC starting from Lea DeDe, who sale 10,459 shares at the price of $29.91 back on Nov 11. After this action, Lea DeDe now owns 28,542 shares of ViacomCBS Inc., valued at $312,776 using the latest closing price.

GRIEGO LINDA M, the Director of ViacomCBS Inc., sale 18,075 shares at $28.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that GRIEGO LINDA M is holding 32,774 shares at $514,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.18 for the present operating margin

+36.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViacomCBS Inc. stands at +11.76. The total capital return value is set at 18.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.41. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), the company’s capital structure generated 158.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.30. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.