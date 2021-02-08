The Chart for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) went up by 25.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 45.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ :AXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXAS is at 3.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is -$0.21 below the current price. AXAS currently public float of 8.15M and currently shorts hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXAS was 543.84K shares.

AXAS’s Market Performance

AXAS stocks went up by 45.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.05% and a quarterly performance of 137.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.79% for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.87% for AXAS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.74% for the last 200 days.

AXAS Trading at 43.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.62%, as shares surge +48.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXAS rose by +45.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation saw 62.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.80 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stands at -50.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.11. Equity return is now at value -238.80, with -58.20 for asset returns.

Based on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 186.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.06. Total debt to assets is 54.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.