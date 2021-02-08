Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Just Got Our Attention

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) went up by 43.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s stock price has collected 63.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Nemaura Medical Appoints Thomas Mortensen as Head of E.U. Commercial Operations and Marketing

Is It Worth Investing in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :NMRD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMRD is at -0.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nemaura Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. NMRD currently public float of 8.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMRD was 79.72K shares.

NMRD’s Market Performance

NMRD stocks went up by 63.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.50% and a quarterly performance of 98.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for Nemaura Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 101.87% for NMRD stocks with a simple moving average of 80.26% for the last 200 days.

NMRD Trading at 129.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.16%, as shares surge +140.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD rose by +98.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc. saw 84.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

The total capital return value is set at -1,045.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -910.37. Equity return is now at value -153.50, with -58.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.