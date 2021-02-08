Morgan Stanley (MS) Just Got Our Attention

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.76. The company’s stock price has collected 9.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that In the Wake of GameStop, a New Test for Robinhood

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE :MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Morgan Stanley declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $82.85, which is $9.85 above the current price. MS currently public float of 1.42B and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MS was 11.42M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stocks went up by 9.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.62% and a quarterly performance of 42.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Morgan Stanley. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.45% for MS stocks with a simple moving average of 37.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $71 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

MS Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.81. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from PRUZAN JONATHAN, who sale 18,880 shares at the price of $74.53 back on Jan 22. After this action, PRUZAN JONATHAN now owns 253,484 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $1,407,060 using the latest closing price.

GORMAN JAMES P, the Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, sale 175,000 shares at $73.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that GORMAN JAMES P is holding 1,021,723 shares at $12,796,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +21.13. The total capital return value is set at 4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.80. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 233.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.01. Total debt to assets is 21.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 230.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66.