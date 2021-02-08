Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :MRVL) Right Now?

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRVL is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.46, which is $2.99 above the current price. MRVL currently public float of 665.67M and currently shorts hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRVL was 9.06M shares.

MRVL’s Market Performance

MRVL stocks went down by -2.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.61% and a quarterly performance of 27.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.35% for MRVL stocks with a simple moving average of 28.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVL

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRVL reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for MRVL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MRVL, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

MRVL Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVL fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.83. In addition, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. saw 5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVL starting from Micallef Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $51.49 back on Jan 15. After this action, Micallef Andrew now owns 88,194 shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., valued at $514,900 using the latest closing price.

Hu Jean X., the Chief Financial Officer of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., sale 11,753 shares at $51.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Hu Jean X. is holding 93,868 shares at $605,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.77 for the present operating margin

+50.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stands at +58.70. The total capital return value is set at -1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.34. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.88. Total debt to assets is 15.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.