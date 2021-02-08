Is Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) a Keeper?

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) went up by 34.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.89. The company’s stock price has collected 11.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Volta Industries, Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Announce Planned Merger Combined Company to Remain on the NYSE

Is It Worth Investing in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE :SNPR) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of SNPR was 536.24K shares.

SNPR’s Market Performance

SNPR stocks went up by 11.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.35% and a quarterly performance of 29.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.72% for SNPR stocks with a simple moving average of 57.72% for the last 200 days.

SNPR Trading at 53.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 25.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +48.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPR rose by +41.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.45. In addition, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II saw 21.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.