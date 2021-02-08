Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for X Financial (XYF)?

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) went up by 42.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s stock price has collected 68.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that X Financial Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion

Is It Worth Investing in X Financial (NYSE :XYF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for X Financial declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.10. XYF currently public float of 6.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XYF was 91.44K shares.

XYF’s Market Performance

XYF stocks went up by 68.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.17% and a quarterly performance of 57.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.77% for X Financial. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.12% for XYF stocks with a simple moving average of 51.97% for the last 200 days.

XYF Trading at 58.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.16%, as shares surge +68.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYF rose by +68.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, X Financial saw 77.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.41 for the present operating margin

+46.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for X Financial stands at +25.07. The total capital return value is set at 15.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.68. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on X Financial (XYF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.