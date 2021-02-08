Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Century Communities Inc. (CCS)?

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) went up by 19.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.75. The company’s stock price has collected 24.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Century Communities Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE :CCS) Right Now?

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCS is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Century Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.50, which is -$3.0 below the current price. CCS currently public float of 29.51M and currently shorts hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCS was 377.86K shares.

CCS’s Market Performance

CCS stocks went up by 24.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.17% and a quarterly performance of 29.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for Century Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.80% for CCS stocks with a simple moving average of 55.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CCS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $64 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCS reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for CCS stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CCS, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

CCS Trading at 28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +31.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCS rose by +24.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +298.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.57. In addition, Century Communities Inc. saw 33.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCS starting from DIXON JOHN SCOTT, who sale 3,171 shares at the price of $35.87 back on Aug 04. After this action, DIXON JOHN SCOTT now owns 0 shares of Century Communities Inc., valued at $113,749 using the latest closing price.

Francescon Robert J, the Co-CEO, President of Century Communities Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $36.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Francescon Robert J is holding 1,292,793 shares at $3,606,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.62 for the present operating margin

+19.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Communities Inc. stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Century Communities Inc. (CCS), the company’s capital structure generated 91.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.76. Total debt to assets is 41.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 128.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.