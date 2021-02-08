Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) went up by 17.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.98. The company’s stock price has collected 21.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Varex Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ :VREX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VREX is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Varex Imaging Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.60, which is -$3.12 below the current price. VREX currently public float of 38.91M and currently shorts hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VREX was 395.29K shares.

VREX’s Market Performance

VREX stocks went up by 21.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.24% and a quarterly performance of 72.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Varex Imaging Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.34% for VREX stocks with a simple moving average of 45.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VREX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for VREX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VREX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $41 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to VREX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

VREX Trading at 32.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +23.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VREX rose by +21.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.55. In addition, Varex Imaging Corporation saw 40.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VREX starting from Yankton Kevin Bruce, who sale 1,629 shares at the price of $16.34 back on Jul 20. After this action, Yankton Kevin Bruce now owns 0 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation, valued at $26,618 using the latest closing price.

Giambattista Brian W, the SVP and GM, X-ray Detectors of Varex Imaging Corporation, sale 564 shares at $17.96 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Giambattista Brian W is holding 0 shares at $10,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.36 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varex Imaging Corporation stands at -7.84. The total capital return value is set at -1.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.67. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX), the company’s capital structure generated 107.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.78. Total debt to assets is 42.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.