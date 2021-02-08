Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 11.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.34. The company’s stock price has collected 33.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that Multiple Brands in the Staffing 360 Solutions Organization Receive Exceptional Client Service Awards

Is It Worth Investing in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :STAF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAF is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.50. STAF currently public float of 6.90M and currently shorts hold a 9.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAF was 2.55M shares.

STAF’s Market Performance

STAF stocks went up by 33.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.63% and a quarterly performance of -1.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.73% for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.38% for STAF stocks with a simple moving average of 48.03% for the last 200 days.

STAF Trading at 32.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares surge +38.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAF rose by +37.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9296. In addition, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. saw 65.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.22 for the present operating margin

+16.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stands at -1.76. The total capital return value is set at 0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.80. Equity return is now at value 222.40, with -22.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.38 and the total asset turnover is 3.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.