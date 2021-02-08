Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) went up by 37.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s stock price has collected 56.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Jupai Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE :JP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JP is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Jupai Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.50. JP currently public float of 4.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JP was 62.68K shares.

JP’s Market Performance

JP stocks went up by 56.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.29% and a quarterly performance of 67.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.78% for Jupai Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.93% for JP stocks with a simple moving average of 75.35% for the last 200 days.

JP Trading at 54.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.83%, as shares surge +51.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JP rose by +56.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Jupai Holdings Limited saw 61.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+36.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupai Holdings Limited stands at -20.62. The total capital return value is set at -11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.90. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Jupai Holdings Limited (JP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.