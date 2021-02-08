Here’s Our Rant About Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) went up by 16.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.71. The company’s stock price has collected 39.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AKBA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKBA is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $2.49 above the current price. AKBA currently public float of 142.95M and currently shorts hold a 20.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKBA was 5.97M shares.

AKBA’s Market Performance

AKBA stocks went up by 39.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.84% and a quarterly performance of 75.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.93% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.13% for AKBA stocks with a simple moving average of -34.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKBA reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for AKBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AKBA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at 43.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares surge +46.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +39.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 61.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from GOWEN MAXINE, who sale 4,567 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Jun 08. After this action, GOWEN MAXINE now owns 24,133 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $55,032 using the latest closing price.

GILMAN STEVEN C, the Director of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,567 shares at $12.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that GILMAN STEVEN C is holding 38,864 shares at $55,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.46 for the present operating margin

+56.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -83.48. The total capital return value is set at -49.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.32. Equity return is now at value -105.70, with -52.50 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 27.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.53. Total debt to assets is 14.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.