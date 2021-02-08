Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) went down by -13.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.96. The company’s stock price has collected 40.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Cyclerion Therapeutics Announces Clinical and Scientific Advisory Boards

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CYCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$0.45 below the current price. CYCN currently public float of 28.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYCN was 693.70K shares.

CYCN’s Market Performance

CYCN stocks went up by 40.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.09% and a quarterly performance of 79.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.68% for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.36% for CYCN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.64% for the last 200 days.

CYCN Trading at 37.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.84%, as shares surge +37.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCN rose by +40.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. saw 45.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYCN starting from Currie Mark G, who sale 20,107 shares at the price of $3.01 back on Dec 28. After this action, Currie Mark G now owns 251,648 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $60,522 using the latest closing price.

Busch Andreas, the Chief Innovation Officer of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Busch Andreas is holding 254,704 shares at $316,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2664.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2729.27. The total capital return value is set at -149.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.92. Equity return is now at value -105.50, with -57.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN), the company’s capital structure generated 75.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.06. Total debt to assets is 39.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.