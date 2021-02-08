CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) went down by -10.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.52. The company’s stock price has collected -2.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that CorEnergy Announces Acquisition of Crimson’s California Pipeline Assets

Is It Worth Investing in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE :CORR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CORR is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.25, which is -$4.25 below the current price. CORR currently public float of 13.59M and currently shorts hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CORR was 514.06K shares.

CORR’s Market Performance

CORR stocks went down by -2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.70% and a quarterly performance of 88.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.43% for CORR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CORR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CORR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $5 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORR reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for CORR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Underperform” to CORR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

CORR Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.06%, as shares surge +24.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORR fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. saw 27.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORR starting from CICCOTELLO CONRAD S, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $7.49 back on Jul 10. After this action, CICCOTELLO CONRAD S now owns 3,287 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., valued at $3,745 using the latest closing price.

SCHULTE DAVID J, the President & CEO & Chairman of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $7.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09, which means that SCHULTE DAVID J is holding 27,000 shares at $15,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.99 for the present operating margin

+67.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 5.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.67. Equity return is now at value -203.60, with -70.70 for asset returns.

Based on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.20. Total debt to assets is 23.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.