Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went down by -29.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.54. The company’s stock price has collected 126.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Cassava Sciences, Qualcomm, Virgin Galactic, General Electric, or eBay?

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SAVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.33, which is -$25.47 below the current price. SAVA currently public float of 22.20M and currently shorts hold a 24.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVA was 5.59M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stocks went up by 126.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 447.68% and a quarterly performance of 288.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 443.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 68.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 31.09% for Cassava Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 104.04% for SAVA stocks with a simple moving average of 483.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $24 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAVA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SAVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

SAVA Trading at 235.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 68.09%, as shares surge +432.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +530.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA rose by +126.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +708.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.78. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc. saw 556.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from BARBIER REMI, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.59 back on Sep 24. After this action, BARBIER REMI now owns 1,078,855 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc., valued at $95,900 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTSON SANFORD, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc., purchase 36,281 shares at $8.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that ROBERTSON SANFORD is holding 912,623 shares at $323,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -46.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.20. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -20.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.83.