Can Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Remain Competitive?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.01. The company’s stock price has collected 11.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that Tightening Oil Supplies Inject New Momentum Into Price Rally

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE :XOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XOM is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.96, which is $1.27 above the current price. XOM currently public float of 4.22B and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XOM was 30.65M shares.

XOM’s Market Performance

XOM stocks went up by 11.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.97% and a quarterly performance of 50.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Exxon Mobil Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.16% for XOM stocks with a simple moving average of 19.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to XOM, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

XOM Trading at 13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.30. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw 21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from DuCharme Linda D, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $43.50 back on Dec 16. After this action, DuCharme Linda D now owns 262,124 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $174,000 using the latest closing price.

Wojnar Theodore J Jr, the Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, sale 10,782 shares at $41.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Wojnar Theodore J Jr is holding 279,900 shares at $443,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.62 for the present operating margin

-16.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at -12.36. The total capital return value is set at -12.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.03. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 43.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28.