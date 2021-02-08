Can Energous Corporation (WATT) Remain Competitive?

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) went up by 18.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s stock price has collected 13.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ :WATT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WATT is at 3.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Energous Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. WATT currently public float of 41.61M and currently shorts hold a 9.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WATT was 5.10M shares.

WATT’s Market Performance

WATT stocks went up by 13.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.56% and a quarterly performance of 76.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 110.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.31% for Energous Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.81% for WATT stocks with a simple moving average of 68.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WATT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WATT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WATT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WATT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 01st of the previous year 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to WATT, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

WATT Trading at 80.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +86.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WATT rose by +29.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Energous Corporation saw 110.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WATT starting from Sereda Brian J, who sale 4,471 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Jan 04. After this action, Sereda Brian J now owns 277,519 shares of Energous Corporation, valued at $8,450 using the latest closing price.

Sahejpal Neeraj, the Senior VP, Product Marketing of Energous Corporation, sale 3,682 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Sahejpal Neeraj is holding 269,611 shares at $6,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19390.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Energous Corporation stands at -19185.83. The total capital return value is set at -196.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.01. Equity return is now at value -173.40, with -139.20 for asset returns.

Based on Energous Corporation (WATT), the company’s capital structure generated 11.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.05. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 169.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.