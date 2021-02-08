Can Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Remain Competitive?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s stock price has collected 8.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/21 that It’s Time to Look at Steel Stocks Again—Just Not U.S. Steel

Is It Worth Investing in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE :CLF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLF is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.26, which is $2.57 above the current price. CLF currently public float of 314.55M and currently shorts hold a 18.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLF was 12.56M shares.

CLF’s Market Performance

CLF stocks went up by 8.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.19% and a quarterly performance of 116.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 116.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.01% for CLF stocks with a simple moving average of 100.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLF reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for CLF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CLF, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

CLF Trading at 14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +357.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.64. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. saw 14.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from HARLAN M ANN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.42 back on Mar 13. After this action, HARLAN M ANN now owns 27,090 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., valued at $22,100 using the latest closing price.

Koci Keith, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Koci Keith is holding 124,649 shares at $102,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.40 for the present operating margin

+28.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at +14.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), the company’s capital structure generated 590.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.52. Total debt to assets is 57.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 590.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.