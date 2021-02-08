Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Just Got Our Attention

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.45. The company’s stock price has collected 9.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/05/21 that Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE :BAC) Right Now?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAC is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Bank of America Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.05, which is $3.7 above the current price. BAC currently public float of 8.64B and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAC was 54.55M shares.

BAC’s Market Performance

BAC stocks went up by 9.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.68% and a quarterly performance of 36.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Bank of America Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.48% for BAC stocks with a simple moving average of 24.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $40 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAC reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for BAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAC, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

BAC Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.87. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw 6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who purchase 5 shares at the price of $14.70 back on Dec 29. After this action, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ now owns 5 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $74 using the latest closing price.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Bank of America Corporation, purchase 3 shares at $14.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ is holding 3 shares at $44 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +19.09. The total capital return value is set at 2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.49. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 165.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.38. Total debt to assets is 16.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.