A Lesson to Learn: T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) went up by 29.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.92. The company’s stock price has collected 55.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/05/21 that Thinking about buying stock in T2 Biosystems, Sientra, Outlook Therapeutics, Biolase, or Boxlight Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ :TTOO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTOO is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.18, which is $0.08 above the current price. TTOO currently public float of 140.78M and currently shorts hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTOO was 9.15M shares.

TTOO’s Market Performance

TTOO stocks went up by 55.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 134.85% and a quarterly performance of 105.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 257.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.53% for T2 Biosystems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.92% for TTOO stocks with a simple moving average of 135.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTOO reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for TTOO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

TTOO Trading at 108.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares surge +115.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +184.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO rose by +55.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +484.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw 150.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from Sprague John M, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Feb 24. After this action, Sprague John M now owns 22,222 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $3,416 using the latest closing price.

Barclay Alec, the SVP, Operations of T2 Biosystems Inc., sale 5,808 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Barclay Alec is holding 46,294 shares at $4,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-624.57 for the present operating margin

-101.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at -707.93. Equity return is now at value 714.40, with -96.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.