A Lesson to Learn: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) went up by 23.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.86. The company’s stock price has collected 36.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Reports First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ :RMCF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMCF is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00. RMCF currently public float of 4.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMCF was 42.10K shares.

RMCF’s Market Performance

RMCF stocks went up by 36.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.70% and a quarterly performance of 117.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.28% for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.62% for RMCF stocks with a simple moving average of 54.52% for the last 200 days.

RMCF Trading at 36.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.12%, as shares surge +42.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMCF rose by +36.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. saw 46.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMCF starting from POPE GREGORY L, who sale 4,208 shares at the price of $8.36 back on Feb 14. After this action, POPE GREGORY L now owns 39,178 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc., valued at $35,179 using the latest closing price.

POPE GREGORY L, the Sr. VP Franchise Development of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc., sale 1,292 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that POPE GREGORY L is holding 43,386 shares at $10,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.55 for the present operating margin

+28.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 16.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.97. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF), the company’s capital structure generated 13.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.24. Total debt to assets is 9.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.