A Lesson to Learn: Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

By Ethane Eddington

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went up by 14.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.18. The company’s stock price has collected 51.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/21 that These 3 Firms Could Be the Next SPAC Targets

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 23.52M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went up by 51.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 246.15% and a quarterly performance of 257.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.50% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 69.53% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 188.25% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at 145.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.99%, as shares surge +245.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +255.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV rose by +51.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.67. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 246.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

