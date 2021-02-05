Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Just Got Our Attention

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went up by 4.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.22. The company’s stock price has collected 6.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/29/21 that Zions Bancorporation to Present at the KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ :ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.25, which is $5.04 above the current price. ZION currently public float of 161.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZION was 2.00M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stocks went up by 6.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.57% and a quarterly performance of 39.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Zions Bancorporation National Association. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.16% for ZION stocks with a simple moving average of 35.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $50 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2020.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ZION, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

ZION Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.65. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw 11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Forney Alan M, who sale 3,029 shares at the price of $46.36 back on Feb 02. After this action, Forney Alan M now owns 15,090 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $140,424 using the latest closing price.

Schreiber Edward, the Chief Risk Officer of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 30 shares at $45.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that Schreiber Edward is holding 41,956 shares at $1,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +18.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.81. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 36.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.94. Total debt to assets is 3.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.