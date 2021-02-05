We Analyzed the Future Direction of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), Here is What We Found

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) went up by 6.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s stock price has collected 4.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that AmerisourceBergen Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE :ABC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABC is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.50, which is $9.21 above the current price. ABC currently public float of 147.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABC was 1.17M shares.

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC stocks went up by 4.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.48% and a quarterly performance of 9.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.09% for ABC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABC, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

ABC Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.78. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 14.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from Mauch Robert P., who sale 16,561 shares at the price of $105.06 back on Jan 06. After this action, Mauch Robert P. now owns 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $1,739,899 using the latest closing price.

Mauch Robert P., the Executive Vice President of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 77,560 shares at $98.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Mauch Robert P. is holding 21,802 shares at $7,602,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.07 for the present operating margin

+2.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at -1.80. The total capital return value is set at 36.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.72. Equity return is now at value -145.30, with -8.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.21 and the total asset turnover is 4.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.