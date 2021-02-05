We Analyzed the Future Direction of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), Here is What We Found

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) went down by -4.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.66. The company’s stock price has collected 7.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 254.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.67, which is $0.84 above the current price. ALGM currently public float of 178.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGM was 784.63K shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM stocks went up by 7.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.02% and a quarterly performance of 50.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.93% for ALGM stocks with a simple moving average of 14.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $27 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGM reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ALGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at 8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +8.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.27. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+40.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82.

Based on Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 13.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.92. Total debt to assets is 10.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.46.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.