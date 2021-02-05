We Analyzed the Future Direction of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), Here is What We Found

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) went up by 12.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $579.50. The company’s stock price has collected 14.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Align Technology Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Align Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $602.50, which is -$83.87 below the current price. ALGN currently public float of 72.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGN was 536.31K shares.

ALGN’s Market Performance

ALGN stocks went up by 14.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.15% and a quarterly performance of 32.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Align Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.41% for ALGN stocks with a simple moving average of 70.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $625 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $306. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALGN, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

ALGN Trading at 17.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN rose by +14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +228.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $550.99. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw 15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from Saia Andrea Lynn, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $470.92 back on Nov 27. After this action, Saia Andrea Lynn now owns 12,487 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $1,177,300 using the latest closing price.

Coletti Julie Ann, the SVP, Chief Legal & Regulatory of Align Technology Inc., sale 978 shares at $501.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Coletti Julie Ann is holding 0 shares at $489,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+72.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +18.40. The total capital return value is set at 38.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.51. Equity return is now at value 69.00, with 46.60 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 4.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.21. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.