Wall Street Pummels The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) After Recent Earnings Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $267.20. The company’s stock price has collected 3.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Supply Chain Leadership Updates

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE :EL) Right Now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 153.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EL is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $264.64, which is $7.91 above the current price. EL currently public float of 216.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EL was 1.29M shares.

EL’s Market Performance

EL stocks went up by 3.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.23% and a quarterly performance of 12.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.11% for EL stocks with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $311 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EL, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

EL Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $250.02. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Lauder William P, who sale 8,006 shares at the price of $240.86 back on Nov 20. After this action, Lauder William P now owns 0 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $1,928,312 using the latest closing price.

LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, the 10% Owner of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 2,000,000 shares at $244.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP is holding 0 shares at $488,120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.01 for the present operating margin

+75.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +4.80. The total capital return value is set at 19.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 223.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.07. Total debt to assets is 49.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 182.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.