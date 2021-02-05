The Chart for Cree Inc. (CREE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) went up by 3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.56. The company’s stock price has collected 12.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Cree Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ :CREE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREE is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Cree Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.92, which is -$17.77 below the current price. CREE currently public float of 109.79M and currently shorts hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREE was 1.86M shares.

CREE’s Market Performance

CREE stocks went up by 12.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.01% and a quarterly performance of 81.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for Cree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.45% for CREE stocks with a simple moving average of 64.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CREE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CREE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CREE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $150 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CREE reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for CREE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CREE, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

CREE Trading at 14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREE rose by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +237.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.95. In addition, Cree Inc. saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREE starting from REPLOGLE JOHN B, who sale 1,722 shares at the price of $103.60 back on Feb 01. After this action, REPLOGLE JOHN B now owns 61,448 shares of Cree Inc., valued at $178,399 using the latest closing price.

WERNER THOMAS H, the Director of Cree Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $91.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that WERNER THOMAS H is holding 61,315 shares at $910,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.13 for the present operating margin

+25.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cree Inc. stands at -21.21. The total capital return value is set at -6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.11. Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cree Inc. (CREE), the company’s capital structure generated 39.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.06. Total debt to assets is 25.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.47.