TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) went up by 3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.07. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies on Behalf of Shareholders – TCF, BPFH, CMD, HMSY

Is It Worth Investing in TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :TCF) Right Now?

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCF is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for TCF Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.42, which is $2.6 above the current price. TCF currently public float of 150.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCF was 1.32M shares.

TCF’s Market Performance

TCF stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.76% and a quarterly performance of 41.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for TCF Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.80% for TCF stocks with a simple moving average of 36.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TCF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $45 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCF reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for TCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

TCF Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCF rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.84. In addition, TCF Financial Corporation saw 12.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCF starting from Butterfield Thomas John, who sale 19,940 shares at the price of $39.42 back on Feb 02. After this action, Butterfield Thomas John now owns 68,368 shares of TCF Financial Corporation, valued at $785,989 using the latest closing price.

Henak William S., the EVP, National Banking of TCF Financial Corporation, sale 21,000 shares at $27.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Henak William S. is holding 168,923 shares at $574,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TCF Financial Corporation stands at +9.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on TCF Financial Corporation (TCF), the company’s capital structure generated 35.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.00. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.