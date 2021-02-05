Sunlands Technology Group (STG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) went up by 37.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.75. The company’s stock price has collected 17.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE :STG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sunlands Technology Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.86, which is -$0.86 below the current price. STG currently public float of 38.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STG was 187.86K shares.

STG’s Market Performance

STG stocks went up by 17.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.08% and a quarterly performance of -15.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for Sunlands Technology Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.07% for STG stocks with a simple moving average of 23.45% for the last 200 days.

STG Trading at 63.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares surge +160.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STG rose by +146.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2785. In addition, Sunlands Technology Group saw 28.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.95 for the present operating margin

+81.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunlands Technology Group stands at -18.00. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with -13.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.