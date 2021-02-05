Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) went up by 6.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.02. The company’s stock price has collected 16.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ :SIMO) Right Now?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIMO is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.41, which is -$0.69 below the current price. SIMO currently public float of 29.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIMO was 352.24K shares.

SIMO’s Market Performance

SIMO stocks went up by 16.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.91% and a quarterly performance of 52.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.71% for SIMO stocks with a simple moving average of 31.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $46 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIMO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for SIMO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

SIMO Trading at 21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +17.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +16.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.17. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw 16.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.90 for the present operating margin

+48.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stands at +14.08. The total capital return value is set at 12.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.07. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.