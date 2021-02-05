Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Neuronetics Inc. (STIM)

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) went up by 9.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.43. The company’s stock price has collected 1.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that Neuronetics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ :STIM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Neuronetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.75, which is $5.32 above the current price. STIM currently public float of 14.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STIM was 367.49K shares.

STIM’s Market Performance

STIM stocks went up by 1.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.65% and a quarterly performance of 205.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 373.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.94% for Neuronetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.21% for STIM stocks with a simple moving average of 199.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STIM

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STIM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for STIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 06th, 2020.

STIM Trading at 46.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.92%, as shares surge +64.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +733.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, Neuronetics Inc. saw 56.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from Sullivan Keith J, who sale 22,829 shares at the price of $18.83 back on Jan 26. After this action, Sullivan Keith J now owns 602,171 shares of Neuronetics Inc., valued at $429,870 using the latest closing price.

MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW, the Sr. VP, GC, CCO and Secretary of Neuronetics Inc., sale 12,696 shares at $21.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW is holding 188,453 shares at $270,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.98 for the present operating margin

+75.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc. stands at -46.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.81. Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -36.10 for asset returns.

Based on Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), the company’s capital structure generated 71.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.77. Total debt to assets is 34.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.