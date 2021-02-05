Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.58. The company’s stock price has collected 6.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 6 hours ago that Wynn Logs Big Annual Loss Amid 70% Drop in Revenue. CEO Optimistic as Pandemic Eases.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.71, which is -$1.38 below the current price. WYNN currently public float of 97.62M and currently shorts hold a 9.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 3.25M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went up by 6.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.36% and a quarterly performance of 45.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.71% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of 24.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to WYNN, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

WYNN Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.76. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw -3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Whittemore Ellen F, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $108.13 back on Jan 05. After this action, Whittemore Ellen F now owns 27,174 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $270,325 using the latest closing price.

Billings Craig Scott, the President and CFO of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 4,673 shares at $113.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Billings Craig Scott is holding 83,539 shares at $530,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Equity return is now at value -215.30, with -13.10 for asset returns.