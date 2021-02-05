Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) went down by -16.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s stock price has collected -33.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that Kaleido Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :KLDO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.42, which is $4.26 above the current price. KLDO currently public float of 32.34M and currently shorts hold a 10.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLDO was 155.01K shares.

KLDO’s Market Performance

KLDO stocks went down by -33.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.43% and a quarterly performance of 82.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.33% for Kaleido Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.90% for KLDO stocks with a simple moving average of 40.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLDO stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for KLDO by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for KLDO in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLDO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for KLDO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to KLDO, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

KLDO Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.91%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLDO fell by -33.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.83. In addition, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. saw 22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLDO starting from Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, who purchase 2,000,000 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jun 04. After this action, Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene now owns 2,910,972 shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc., valued at $15,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MELAS KYRIAZI THEO, the Director of Kaleido Biosciences Inc., purchase 33,333 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that MELAS KYRIAZI THEO is holding 33,333 shares at $249,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLDO

The total capital return value is set at -122.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.76. Equity return is now at value -191.20, with -104.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 24.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.06.