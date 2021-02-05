Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QuinStreet Inc. (QNST)?

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) went up by 12.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.40. The company’s stock price has collected 12.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Insure.com Reveals 2021’s Best Home Insurance Companies: Surveying 2,800+ Consumers

Is It Worth Investing in QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ :QNST) Right Now?

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QNST is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for QuinStreet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.20, which is -$1.25 below the current price. QNST currently public float of 48.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNST was 302.15K shares.

QNST’s Market Performance

QNST stocks went up by 12.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.41% and a quarterly performance of 50.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for QuinStreet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.24% for QNST stocks with a simple moving average of 64.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QNST stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for QNST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QNST in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $17 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to QNST, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

QNST Trading at 18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST rose by +12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.52. In addition, QuinStreet Inc. saw 14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Valenti Douglas, who sale 2,084 shares at the price of $21.52 back on Feb 01. After this action, Valenti Douglas now owns 390,329 shares of QuinStreet Inc., valued at $44,846 using the latest closing price.

Valenti Douglas, the Chief Executive Officer of QuinStreet Inc., sale 20,661 shares at $20.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Valenti Douglas is holding 2,959,001 shares at $429,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.27 for the present operating margin

+10.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc. stands at +3.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on QuinStreet Inc. (QNST), the company’s capital structure generated 5.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.80. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.