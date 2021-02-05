Is Teradata Corporation (TDC) a Keeper?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went up by 38.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Teradata Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE :TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Teradata Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.75, which is -$14.65 below the current price. TDC currently public float of 106.95M and currently shorts hold a 19.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDC was 1.27M shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.90% and a quarterly performance of 41.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for Teradata Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.07% for TDC stocks with a simple moving average of 68.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $55 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

TDC Trading at 56.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +79.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +59.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.09. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 20.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from MCMILLAN STEPHEN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.69 back on Jan 27. After this action, MCMILLAN STEPHEN now owns 282,243 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $306,879 using the latest closing price.

MCMILLAN STEPHEN, the President and CEO of Teradata Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $27.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that MCMILLAN STEPHEN is holding 292,243 shares at $270,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.26 for the present operating margin

+50.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at -1.05. The total capital return value is set at 2.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 254.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.80. Total debt to assets is 32.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.