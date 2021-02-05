Is Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) a Keeper?

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) went up by 6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.17. The company’s stock price has collected 13.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX :MLSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLSS is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Milestone Scientific Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. MLSS currently public float of 43.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLSS was 405.08K shares.

MLSS’s Market Performance

MLSS stocks went up by 13.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.22% and a quarterly performance of 113.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.77% for Milestone Scientific Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.13% for MLSS stocks with a simple moving average of 72.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLSS

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLSS reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for MLSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MLSS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

MLSS Trading at 45.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares surge +48.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLSS rose by +13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Milestone Scientific Inc. saw 55.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLSS starting from Trombetta Giandomenico, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $2.91 back on Feb 02. After this action, Trombetta Giandomenico now owns 9,978,819 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc., valued at $130,800 using the latest closing price.

Trombetta Giandomenico, the Director of Milestone Scientific Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Trombetta Giandomenico is holding 10,023,819 shares at $84,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.75 for the present operating margin

+68.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Scientific Inc. stands at -89.85. The total capital return value is set at -252.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -465.11. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -67.80 for asset returns.

Based on Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.