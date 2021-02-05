Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Announces 2020 Operating Results and Initial 2021 Financial Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE :AVB) Right Now?

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVB is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $170.00, which is -$2.2 below the current price. AVB currently public float of 139.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVB was 1.02M shares.

AVB’s Market Performance

AVB stocks went up by 3.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.82% and a quarterly performance of 13.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for AvalonBay Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.45% for AVB stocks with a simple moving average of 9.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AVB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $182 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVB reach a price target of $185, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for AVB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AVB, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

AVB Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVB rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.60. In addition, AvalonBay Communities Inc. saw 7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVB starting from WALTER W EDWARD, who sale 1 shares at the price of $173.35 back on Nov 16. After this action, WALTER W EDWARD now owns 14,734 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc., valued at $168 using the latest closing price.

O’Shea Kevin P., the Chief Financial Officer of AvalonBay Communities Inc., sale 5,214 shares at $211.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that O’Shea Kevin P. is holding 20,515 shares at $1,105,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.89 for the present operating margin

+38.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvalonBay Communities Inc. stands at +33.82. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB), the company’s capital structure generated 67.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.36. Total debt to assets is 38.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20.