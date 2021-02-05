Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Tricida Inc. (TCDA)

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) went up by 3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.02. The company’s stock price has collected 2.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Lawsuits Filed Against IRTC, TCDA and AZN – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Is It Worth Investing in Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ :TCDA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Tricida Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. TCDA currently public float of 48.86M and currently shorts hold a 9.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCDA was 794.56K shares.

TCDA’s Market Performance

TCDA stocks went up by 2.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.52% and a quarterly performance of 5.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for Tricida Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.83% for TCDA stocks with a simple moving average of -52.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCDA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TCDA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TCDA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCDA reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for TCDA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TCDA, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

TCDA Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCDA rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.17. In addition, Tricida Inc. saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCDA starting from COUFAL SANDRA I, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Feb 03. After this action, COUFAL SANDRA I now owns 162,609 shares of Tricida Inc., valued at $34,550 using the latest closing price.

COUFAL SANDRA I, the Director of Tricida Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that COUFAL SANDRA I is holding 167,609 shares at $35,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCDA

The total capital return value is set at -63.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.74. Equity return is now at value -125.60, with -69.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tricida Inc. (TCDA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.54. Total debt to assets is 18.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.