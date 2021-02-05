Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) went up by 9.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.83. The company’s stock price has collected 20.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Quanterix Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ :QTRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Quanterix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.00, which is -$11.47 below the current price. QTRX currently public float of 29.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTRX was 325.30K shares.

QTRX’s Market Performance

QTRX stocks went up by 20.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 77.79% and a quarterly performance of 102.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 185.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.71% for Quanterix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.81% for QTRX stocks with a simple moving average of 109.30% for the last 200 days.

QTRX Trading at 47.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares surge +69.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX rose by +20.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +239.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.51. In addition, Quanterix Corporation saw 70.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from Roskey Mark T., who sale 105 shares at the price of $68.26 back on Feb 01. After this action, Roskey Mark T. now owns 21,732 shares of Quanterix Corporation, valued at $7,167 using the latest closing price.

Fry John J, the General Counsel & Secretary of Quanterix Corporation, sale 163 shares at $68.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Fry John J is holding 31,722 shares at $11,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.98 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corporation stands at -71.91. The total capital return value is set at -42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.12. Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.62. Total debt to assets is 4.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.