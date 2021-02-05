Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW)

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) went up by 6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.96. The company’s stock price has collected 11.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become President and CEO of the Combined Company

Is It Worth Investing in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :LGVW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of LGVW was 3.47M shares.

LGVW’s Market Performance

LGVW stocks went up by 11.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.77% and a quarterly performance of 105.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.93% for Longview Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.39% for LGVW stocks with a simple moving average of 57.58% for the last 200 days.

LGVW Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVW rose by +11.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.83. In addition, Longview Acquisition Corp. saw 1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.