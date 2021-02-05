Here’s Our Rant About Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went down by -19.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $214.07. The company’s stock price has collected 16.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Twist Bioscience Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.75, which is -$43.71 below the current price. TWST currently public float of 42.17M and currently shorts hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 737.03K shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went up by 16.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.71% and a quarterly performance of 129.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 638.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.27% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.21% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of 88.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TWST, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

TWST Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +394.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.46. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw 39.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Finn Patrick John, who sale 2,702 shares at the price of $183.59 back on Feb 02. After this action, Finn Patrick John now owns 44,027 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $496,060 using the latest closing price.

Daniels Mark, the See Remarks of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 1,166 shares at $166.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Daniels Mark is holding 68,200 shares at $194,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.50 for the present operating margin

+31.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -155.31. The total capital return value is set at -44.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.92. Equity return is now at value -53.20, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 10.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.67. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.