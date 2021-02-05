Here’s Our Rant About Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.33. The company’s stock price has collected 16.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Cellectar Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for CLR 131 in Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CLRB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLRB is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.98. CLRB currently public float of 21.34M and currently shorts hold a 10.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLRB was 2.32M shares.

CLRB’s Market Performance

CLRB stocks went up by 16.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.58% and a quarterly performance of 85.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.15% for CLRB stocks with a simple moving average of 40.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRB

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLRB reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CLRB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

CLRB Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRB rose by +16.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRB starting from Longcor Jarrod, who purchase 29,630 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Dec 28. After this action, Longcor Jarrod now owns 102,148 shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc., valued at $40,001 using the latest closing price.

CARUSO JAMES V, the President and CEO of Cellectar Biosciences Inc., purchase 37,037 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that CARUSO JAMES V is holding 81,301 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRB

The total capital return value is set at -124.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.94. Equity return is now at value -129.40, with -90.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB), the company’s capital structure generated 5.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.50. Total debt to assets is 4.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.