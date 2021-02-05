HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) went up by 5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.32. The company’s stock price has collected -0.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that HealthEquity Announces Date of Year-End Sales Conference Call, Presentation at Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ :HQY) Right Now?

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1878.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HQY is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for HealthEquity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.00, which is -$8.14 below the current price. HQY currently public float of 75.26M and currently shorts hold a 8.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HQY was 862.81K shares.

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY stocks went down by -0.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.81% and a quarterly performance of 48.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for HealthEquity Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for HQY stocks with a simple moving average of 36.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HQY reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for HQY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

HQY Trading at 12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.28. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Kessler Jon, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $85.23 back on Jan 25. After this action, Kessler Jon now owns 255,715 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $12,784,878 using the latest closing price.

Ladd Delano, the EVP, Counsel & Secretary of HealthEquity Inc., sale 55,000 shares at $85.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Ladd Delano is holding 30,211 shares at $4,691,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.51 for the present operating margin

+54.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at +7.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 126.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.81. Total debt to assets is 50.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.