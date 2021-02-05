dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) went up by 7.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.89. The company’s stock price has collected 8.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DMYD, EXPC, ATAC, and GIK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYSE :DMYD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. Today, the average trading volume of DMYD was 1.46M shares.

DMYD’s Market Performance

DMYD stocks went up by 8.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.40% and a quarterly performance of 105.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.49% for dMY Technology Group Inc. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.75% for DMYD stocks with a simple moving average of 55.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMYD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DMYD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DMYD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

DMYD Trading at 34.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares surge +28.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYD rose by +8.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.44. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. II saw 17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.