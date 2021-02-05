Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)?

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.29. The company’s stock price has collected -0.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that New High-Performance Rugged Server Bolsters Cybersecurity for Multi-Domain Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MRCY) Right Now?

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRCY is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Mercury Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.89, which is $21.69 above the current price. MRCY currently public float of 54.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRCY was 385.07K shares.

MRCY’s Market Performance

MRCY stocks went down by -0.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.38% and a quarterly performance of -1.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Mercury Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.70% for MRCY stocks with a simple moving average of -6.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MRCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRCY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $81 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRCY reach a price target of $106, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for MRCY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to MRCY, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

MRCY Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCY fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.04. In addition, Mercury Systems Inc. saw -16.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRCY starting from ASLETT MARK, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $79.50 back on Jan 21. After this action, ASLETT MARK now owns 255,358 shares of Mercury Systems Inc., valued at $99,378 using the latest closing price.

ASLETT MARK, the President and CEO of Mercury Systems Inc., sale 1,250 shares at $80.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that ASLETT MARK is holding 256,608 shares at $100,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.32 for the present operating margin

+40.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercury Systems Inc. stands at +10.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY), the company’s capital structure generated 5.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.07. Total debt to assets is 4.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.