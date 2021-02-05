Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AMETEK Inc. (AME)?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Ametek Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in AMETEK Inc. (NYSE :AME) Right Now?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AME is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for AMETEK Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $130.60, which is $12.42 above the current price. AME currently public float of 229.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AME was 930.70K shares.

AME’s Market Performance

AME stocks went up by 2.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.72% and a quarterly performance of 11.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for AMETEK Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for AME stocks with a simple moving average of 15.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AME, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

AME Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.35. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from MONTGOMERY THOMAS M, who sale 6,130 shares at the price of $120.25 back on Dec 28. After this action, MONTGOMERY THOMAS M now owns 20,770 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $737,109 using the latest closing price.

Burke William Joseph, the Executive VP – CFO of AMETEK Inc., sale 18,259 shares at $118.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Burke William Joseph is holding 72,259 shares at $2,165,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.82 for the present operating margin

+37.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +16.70. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on AMETEK Inc. (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 57.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.